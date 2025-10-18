PCB vows to proceed with tri-nation series despite Afghanistan's withdrawal

Following Afghanistan’s withdrawal, the PCB confirmed the tri-nation T20 series will proceed as scheduled from Nov 17–29, with a replacement team to be announced soon. Preparations remain on track.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20 series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the tournament will proceed as planned.

The PCB emphasised that preparations for the series are on track and that a replacement team is being considered. “The tri-nation series will go ahead as per schedule,” said a PCB spokesperson, adding, “We are currently exploring options for a third team, and a decision will be made soon.”

The tri-nation T20 tournament was originally set to feature Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, with matches to be played from November 17 to 29.

Despite Afghanistan’s exit, the PCB remains committed to hosting the event and is continuing logistical and operational arrangements to ensure its successful execution.

