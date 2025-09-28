Pakistan files ICC complaint against another Indian player

It says the player made highly inappropriate gestures at the end of the match on Sep 21

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has now filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against another Indian player.

This development came on the heels of an earlier complaint filed before the ICC by Pakistan against Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav.

According to sources, the PCB lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

The complaint states that Arshdeep Singh made highly inappropriate gestures at the end of the match on September 21, which were in violation of the ICC’s code.

PCB alleges that Arshdeep directed offensive gestures toward the spectators, thereby damaging the spirit and integrity of the game.

Sources indicate that the PCB has formally requested disciplinary action against Arshdeep Singh for misconduct.

It is important to note that earlier, the PCB had also filed a complaint against Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav, alleging that he made politically charged comments during a post-match press conference, thereby undermining the neutrality of the sport.