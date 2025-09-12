Pakistan hammer Oman in Asia Cup 2025 opener

Pakistan faced Oman in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan have thrashed Oman by 93 runs in their operning game at the Asia Cup 2025.

Oman stumbled at 67 runs chasing 161 runs with Hamad MIrza giving a brief support with 27 runs.

The Green Shirts scored 160 runs at the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris was the top scorer for Pakistan with 66 runs.

@iamharis63 takes the Player of the Match award for his fine innings of 66 (44), hitting 3 sixes and 7 fours #PAKvOMAN | #AsiaCup2025 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/6Gmi0QXTT1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 12, 2025

Similarly, Sahibzada Farhan scored 29 runs, and Mohammad Nawaz made 19 runs, while Hasan Nawaz scored just nine runs and Faheem Ashraf contributed with meagre eight runs. Captain Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub were dismissed without scoring any runs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The Green Shirts entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 tri-series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE. Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India.

The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha had said. “We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared.” Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan have opted for a young squad under Agha’s leadership, a move that has already yielded positive results. Players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyaan Muqeem, and Agha himself are expected to be key match-winners.

The team’s spin arsenal looks particularly potent, offering depth and variation ideal for UAE pitches. Under Agha’s leadership, the T20I side has adopted an aggressive mindset, attacking from ball one-a strategy that could prove crucial.