Mohsin Naqvi convenes ACC annual meeting in Bangladesh despite Indian objections

Cricket Cricket Mohsin Naqvi convenes ACC annual meeting in Bangladesh despite Indian objections

Asian Cricket Council to meet in Dhaka on July 24; India and Sri Lanka raise concerns over venue

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 18:24:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, Mohsin Naqvi, scheduled the ACC’s annual general meeting to be held in Bangladesh, despite objections raised by India.

According to sources, the annual general meeting will take place on July 24 in Dhaka, and official invitations have already been sent to member countries.

This will be the first time in many years that the ACC meets in Bangladesh, coinciding with the Pakistan vs Bangladesh cricket series happening around the same time.

Delegates from all ACC member nations are expected to participate.

However, India and Sri Lanka have reportedly expressed concerns about the venue and requested a change in location and date.

Despite this, ACC insiders maintain that the meeting is most likely to proceed as planned in Dhaka. The 15-day advance notice was issued to allow members sufficient preparation time.

Sources further stated that virtual participation will be made available for any member unable to attend in person — a format now commonly accepted in international sports bodies, including both ACC and ICC meetings.

The move to go ahead with the Dhaka venue is being seen as a step towards asserting regional neutrality and maintaining continuity in cricket governance across Asia.