Labuschagne to open for Australia in WTC final against South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne will fill Australia's problem position of opening batsman in the WTC final.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 00:41:58 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Marnus Labuschagne will fill Australia's problem position of opening batsman in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, captain Pat Cummins announced Tuesday.

Reigning champions Australia have struggled to plug the hole at the top of their order left by the retirement of David Warner 17 months ago.

Steve Smith was promoted but only lasted four Tests before dropping back down to four and giving Nathan McSweeney a chance.

McSweeney struggled against India late last year, with teenager Sam Konstas thrust into the side during the home series.

He scored a blazing 60 on debut, but was less effective in the next Test and was jettisoned in favour of Travis Head for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

But with Head reverting to five, Labuschagne, best known as a number three, has been promoted to open for the first time in his Test career.

The 30-year-old, who has not scored a Test century for nearly two years, will form a first-wicket partnership with Queensland teammate Usman Khawaja, while the fit-again Cameron Green returns at number three following back surgery.

"Cam Green, the last few weeks, he's had coming back in great form, we thought he deserves a spot somewhere in the batting line-up," Cummins said on the eve of the final.

"We thought three probably suits him best.

"And then with Marnus moving, we thought it's one spot up, it's not too different to batting at three. He's done well here in England in the past."

'UNFORTUNATE' BOLAND

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been selected ahead of Scott Boland, with all-rounder Beau Webster included to provide back-up overs given Green is still not fit to bowl.

Boland took 10 wickets in his last Test as Australia defeated India in Sydney to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure a spot in the WTC final.

But he has never played at Lord's, where Hazlewood, only recently returned from a shoulder problem in the Indian Premier League, has taken 13 wickets in three Tests.

"There are some guys where you genuinely say, you've done nothing wrong, don't change a thing and that's Scotty," said fellow paceman Cummins. "He is just really unfortunate to miss out."

The match, starting on Wednesday, is only the third WTC final but Cummins said: "It's a trophy we've spoken a lot about over the last couple of years."

"Test cricket is my favourite format," added the skipper, who also led Australia to 50-over World Cup glory in 2023.

"You've got to basically win in all different conditions to make it into this final. If we can retain that mace, that's a pretty awesome thing for this team."

Australia team:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

