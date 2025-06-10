Shaheen, Rizwan, Haris, Shadab register for BBL draft; Fatima Sana also listed

Over 600 international players have registered for the draft

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan's star cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan have officially registered for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Draft.

Over 600 international players have registered for the draft, which will be held on June 19 for both BBL 15 and WBBL 11. Notably, Pakistan Women’s team captain Fatima Sana is also among the registered players for the women's draft.

The initial list of BBL 15 includes prominent names such as West Indies’ Shamar Joseph, New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, England’s Sam Curran and Alex Hales, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera.

For WBBL 11, the early lineup features England’s Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, and Sophie Ecclestone, alongside India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon, as well as West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, are also in contention.

The complete player list and availability details will be released soon.