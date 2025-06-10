Amla, Vettori, Dhoni among seven inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The 2025 class features five male and two female cricketing greats

LONDON (Web Desk) – Cricketing icons from across the globe were honoured as the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted seven new legends into its Hall of Fame during a grand ceremony at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

The 2025 class features five male and two female cricketing greats: India’s MS Dhoni, South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, Australia’s Matthew Hayden, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, Pakistan’s Sana Mir, and England’s Sarah Taylor.

Each inductee received a commemorative cap from ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who praised their lasting impact on the sport.

“Through the Hall of Fame, we honour players whose extraordinary careers have left a permanent mark on the game and inspired millions,” Shah said. “It’s a privilege to welcome these seven outstanding individuals into this elite group.”

The selections were made by a panel of Hall of Famers, senior ICC officials, and media experts.

The glittering event, titled A Day with the Legends, also marked the official lead-up to the ICC World Test Championship final. Both captains – South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Australia’s Pat Cummins – were in attendance to preview their highly anticipated showdown at Lord’s, scheduled for June 11.