Australia's Smith wary of South Africa pace attack in WTC final

Smith is expecting tough examination from South Africa pace attack in World Test Championship final.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 01:02:07 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Australia batting great Steve Smith is expecting a tough examination from South Africa's impressive pace attack in this week's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Reigning champions Australia, who beat India in the WTC final in 2023, are favourites against the Proteas in the five-day match, which starts on Wednesday.

"South Africa have a particularly good bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, his record speaks for itself. Marco Jansen -- they are a good side, they are here for a reason," Smith said on Monday.

Rabada, 30, has taken 327 wickets at an average of 22 while Jansen, 25, has 73 wickets at 21.76 in his 17 matches.

But former Test captain Smith also expects conditions at Lord's to favour spin bowling later in the game, which could work to the advantage of Australia off-break bowler Nathan Lyon.

"I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on," Smith added. "We've only been here a week, but I think it's been pretty dry start to the season over here.

"There hasn't there been too much rain, which is rare for England. It does look like quite a dry surface and I think the footmarks will definitely come into play as the game wears on."

LORD'S SUCCESS

Smith has a superb Test record at London's Lord's ground, with 525 runs in five matches, including a double century and a hundred, at an average of 58.33.

"I've had a bit of success here," said the 36-year-old. "It takes a bit of time getting used to the slope, one end thinking you are falling over, the other you feel a bit tall.

"It's a nice wicket to bat on but if there's a bit of cloud about and the balls swing around, it can get tricky."

Several members of the Australia squad have not played much first-class cricket in recent months but Smith was confident they would quickly find their rhythm.

"All the batters feel like they're in a good place, so now we're just excited to go out and play," he said.

"Lord's is a place we traditionally played pretty good cricket, so we're excited about the prospect of coming up against South Africa."

England have repeatedly emphasised how their long-term planning is designed to created capable of winning an Ashes series for the first time in a decade when they tour Australia in 2025/26.

But Smith said Australia were fully focused on the task in front of them.

"The Ashes is a big series but you can't look too far ahead," said Smith, winner of the Compton-Miller Medal for player of the Ashes series in 2017/18 and 2019.

"You've got to keep playing each game as it comes. Every game is important with the World Test Championship on the line.

"That's the reason it came in: to make every Test more relevant."

Australia's last Test at Lord's, during the 2023 Ashes witnessed an extraordinary row in the Pavilion between a couple of players and Marylebone Cricket Club members, one of whom was expelled and two others suspended.

Asked about what sort of reception he is expecting from MCC members this week, Smith replied: "Unsure, and I'm actually not fussed either way."

His career was almost derailed by his involvement in a 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town.

But he said relations between the two teams were now "pretty relaxed".

There have been suggestions the WTC final should be played over several games rather than being just a one-off match.

"Maybe a three-match series would be good but good luck fitting it in the schedule, it's pretty jam-packed as it is," said Smith.

