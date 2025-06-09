Sana Mir makes history as first Pakistani woman cricketer inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The 39-year-old star is now 14th woman cricketer worldwide to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has been inducted into the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame, becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to receive the pride.

The 39-year-old star is now the 14th woman cricketer worldwide to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame, marking a historic moment for women’s cricket in Pakistan.

The former captain also became the eighth Pakistani cricketer overall to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

She joined an elite list that includes legendary figures such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir, Zaheer Abbas, Waqar Younis, and Hanif Muhammad.

Sana Mir played 226 international matches since her debut in 2005.

She is one of only nine women cricketers to get 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODI matches.

Sana also led Pakistan to two ODI and five T20 World Cups.

She retired in 2019 as one of Pakistan's most accomplished athletes.

Her induction is being seen as a major milestone for women's cricket in the country and a recognition of her outstanding contributions to the game both on and off the field.