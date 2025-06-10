Nicholas Pooran shocks cricket world with sudden international retirement

Pooran, 29, featured in 167 international matches — 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is

(Web Desk) – West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday at the age of just 29, bringing an abrupt end to a vibrant career that spanned nearly a decade.

Pooran, who debuted in 2016 against Pakistan, featured in 167 international matches — 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is — scoring over 4,200 runs across formats. He retires as the West Indies' most capped and highest run-scorer in T20Is.

In a heartfelt farewell shared on social media, Pooran wrote, "Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the tram and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."

His last appearance for the Windies came in a T20I against Bangladesh in December 2024. He had since been absent from international duty, opting out of the England series and missing ODIs since the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.

Pooran briefly captained the white-ball side in 2022 but stepped down after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. Despite that, he remained a key figure in the team, especially known for his power-hitting — smashing a record 170 sixes in 2024 alone.

Cricket West Indies paid tribute in an official statement:

" Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket. Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career.”

Pooran now shifts focus to domestic and franchise cricket leagues around the world.