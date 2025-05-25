Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 final

President Asif Ali Zardari has also arrived in Lahore and will watch the PSL final.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

In the final match being held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel chose to bat first after winning the toss against Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars reached the final after defeating Islamabad United by 95 runs in the second eliminator. Lahore Qalandars have won the PSL title twice, while Quetta Gladiators have claimed it once.

According to PCB officials, a special ceremony will be held during the innings break to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, tributes were paid to the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force.

Road to the Final

Lahore Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Shah Afridi, finished fourth in the league stage (5 wins, 4 losses), and stormed into the final with back-to-back wins in the Eliminators over Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, were the table-toppers with 7 wins and only 2 losses. They clinched a spot in the final with a 30-run win over Islamabad United in the Qualifier. They remain unbeaten in Lahore this season with 5 wins out of 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, while 1 match was washed out with no result.

Key Players to Watch

Lahore Qalandars

• Fakhar Zaman – 428 runs (Strike rate 154)

• Abdullah Shafique – 349 runs (Strike rate 148)

• Mohammad Naeem – 268 runs (Strike rate 161)

• Shaheen Afridi – 16 wickets

• Haris Rauf – 15 wickets

• Rishad Hossain – 12 wickets

Quetta Gladiators

• Hasan Nawaz – 323 runs (Strike rate 159)

• Rilee Rossouw – 250 runs (Strike rate 177)

• Abrar Ahmed – 16 wickets

• Faheem Ashraf – 16 wickets

• Mohammad Amir – 12 wickets

• Khurram Shahzad – 12 wickets

Head-to-Head

In 20 previous PSL clashes, Lahore leads with 10 wins, while Quetta has won 9. In the current season, Qalandars defeated Gladiators by 79 runs in the league match, while the second encounter was abandoned due to rain.

Captains’ Take

Gladiator’s skipper, Saud Shakeel stated, “I’m thrilled and honored to lead Quetta into a PSL final. Gaddafi Stadium has been good to us, and our form speaks for itself. We’ll look to maintain momentum and give fans a final to remember.”

Lahore Qalandar’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said, “The turnaround in our campaign has been impressive this season with all the players responding well to pressure at different phases of the game. Our team combination backs us to be aggressive throughout with both bat and ball, which is a welcome development for any team looking to win championships.”