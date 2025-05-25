Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators set for epic HBL PSL X final

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM PKT, with Monday, 26 May reserved as a backup day

Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 10:59:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The grand finale of HBL PSL X is set to unfold at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday) with Lahore Qalandars taking on a resurgent Quetta Gladiators in what promises to be a thrilling contest under the lights.



The winner of this high-stakes encounter will walk away with USD 500,000, while the runners-up will receive USD 200,000, capping off what has been a landmark 34-match season of the Pakistan Super League.

The Stakes

Qalandars are eyeing their third title in four years, which would place them alongside Islamabad United as the only teams to win three PSL trophies. Gladiators are gunning for their second title, having last lifted the trophy in 2019, and are keen to crown a comeback season with silverware.

Road to the Final

Lahore Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Shah Afridi, finished fourth in the league stage (5 wins, 4 losses), and stormed into the final with back-to-back wins in the Eliminators over Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, were the table-toppers with 7 wins and only 2 losses. They clinched a spot in the final with a 30-run win over Islamabad United in the Qualifier. They remain unbeaten in Lahore this season with 5 wins out of 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, while 1 match was washed out with no result.

Key Players to Watch

Lahore Qalandars

• Fakhar Zaman – 428 runs (Strike rate 154)

• Abdullah Shafique – 349 runs (Strike rate 148)

• Mohammad Naeem – 268 runs (Strike rate 161)

• Shaheen Afridi – 16 wickets

• Haris Rauf – 15 wickets

• Rishad Hossain – 12 wickets

Quetta Gladiators

• Hasan Nawaz – 323 runs (Strike rate 159)

• Rilee Rossouw – 250 runs (Strike rate 177)

• Abrar Ahmed – 16 wickets

• Faheem Ashraf – 16 wickets

• Mohammad Amir – 12 wickets

• Khurram Shahzad – 12 wickets

Head-to-Head

In 20 previous PSL clashes, Lahore leads with 10 wins, while Quetta has won 9. In the current season, Qalandars defeated Gladiators by 79 runs in the league match, while the second encounter was abandoned due to rain.

Captains’ Take

Gladiator’s skipper, Saud Shakeel stated, “I’m thrilled and honored to lead Quetta into a PSL final. Gaddafi Stadium has been good to us, and our form speaks for itself. We’ll look to maintain momentum and give fans a final to remember.”

Lahore Qalandar’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said, “The turnaround in our campaign has been impressive this season with all the players responding well to pressure at different phases of the game. Our team combination backs us to be aggressive throughout with both bat and ball, which is a welcome development for any team looking to win championships.”