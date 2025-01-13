Netflix' s 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' set to release on Feb 7

Cricket Cricket Netflix' s 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' set to release on Feb 7

It has added to the excitement among fans and they are eager to watch

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 17:19:21 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Popular streaming website Netflix has announced the release date of its cricket documentary ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’.

It has added to the excitement among fans, who are eager to watch the upcoming documentary.

The sports documentary is set to release on Feb 7 on the streaming platform.

As for the poster, the documentary features Indian stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with their backs to the camera, heading towards the pitch whereas the Pakistan team players put their heads together to discuss strategy.

A glimpse of Pakistani players, identified only by their jersey numbers - 96, 13, and others in the 50s - has set cricket fans abuzz.

Last February, Netflix dropped a tantalizing teaser for its upcoming documentary, showcasing glimpses of the fierce cricketing rivalry without revealing much else.

At present, the Netflix website offers a brief promo featuring interviews with cricket legends Waqar Younis, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly, discussing the nuances of spin bowling.

Meanwhile, the comment section has become a battleground for fans, who passionately supported their teams.