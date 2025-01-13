PSL Player Draft 2025 ceremony lights up Lahore Fort

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2025 takes place at Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort.

Originally planned for Gwadar, the event was relocated to Lahore due to logistical challenges.

The six franchises are set to assemble their star-studded squads during the draft ceremony at one of Lahore's most renowned heritage sites.

Earlier, PSL revealed the complete list of overseas players registered in the Platinum category for the draft. The pool includes 44 exciting players from eight countries.

Kane Williamson, the second leading run scorer for New Zealand in T20Is, has also registered in the Platinum category along with his long-time team mate and leading wicket-taker ever in T20Is, Tim Southee.

Apart from Williamson and Southee, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell are other Kiwi players, who will interest the six HBL PSL franchises on Monday.

The most number of overseas Platinum category players – 13, are from Australia, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner and Daniel Sams. Usman Khawaja, who represented Islamabad United in HBL PSL 2021, is also part of this category.

From Afghanistan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq will be up for grabs. HBL PSL 8 winner Sam Billings and HBL PSL 9 winner Tymal Mills, also have registered their interest in the overseas Platinum category along with six other English players.

Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi make up the South Africa contingent in the top overseas category. Sri Lanka’s current T20I captain, Charith Asalanka and his team mate Kusal Mendis are also part of the best of the best overseas pool.

Experienced Jason Holder will be a hot pick among five other West Indies players locked in the Platinum category.

Bangladesh’s seasoned duo of Mustafizur Rehman and Shakib Al Hasan are also part of the overseas Platinum pool.

