Root back in England ODI squad ahead of India tour, Champions Trophy

The Jos Buttler-led squads will depart on Jan. 17

(Reuters) - Joe Root returned to England's one-day international squad for the first time since their ill-fated World Cup title defence in November 2023, as the country's cricket board named players on Sunday for a tour of India and the Champions Trophy.

The England and Wales Cricket Board added that Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as he continues to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained during the third test match against New Zealand this month.

England play five Twenty20 internationals and three ODIs against India starting on Jan. 22 before heading to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February and March.

England squads:

ODIs (India tour and ICC Champions Trophy):

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

T20s (India tour):

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.