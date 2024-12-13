Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

'I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket'

KARACHI (Dunya News) – All-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, Dunya News reported.

Wasim made the announcement in a social media post, saying: “After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket”.

“Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.”

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.” He said.

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways,” he concluded while appreciating fans for their support.

In November 2023, he had also announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he took back his decision in March last to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalled him.

