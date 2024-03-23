Imad Wasim withdraws retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

He made the announcement after holding meetings with PCB officials

Published On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 17:11:24 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – All-rounder Imad Wasim on Saturday left the fans surprised by announcing his decision of withdrawing retirement from international cricket.

The player said he reconsidered his decision after holding with officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024.

Wasim made the announcement on social media platform X, saying he was available for Pakistan cricket in T20I format leading up to ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

“I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!” he wrote.

On 25 Nov 2023, he had announced his retirement from international cricket. In a social media post, he had written: “In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket”.

