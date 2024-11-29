Pakistan set to go to ICC meeting from 'position of strength'

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will participate in the meeting in Dubai

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan stick to their guns and have officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they reject the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.

Sources say that ahead of the ICC Board Directors’ meeting on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has communicated its position, confirming that it is firm on hosting the tournament and will not involve any other country in hosting honours.

The PCB, sources say, has clearly conveyed to the ICC if it has any acceptable solution to the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting so that officials come prepared and make an informed decision.

They emphasise that it’s unacceptable for the Pakistan team to travel to India (for any tournament) to play when India persistently refuse to send the team to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference late at night, where he assured that decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, and that Pakistan would field their best team for the event.

It is learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through its media channels, has put forward the pretext of recent political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour.

“India is trying pressure Pakistan into either giving up the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy or accepting the hybrid model,” say sources.

RECALCITRANT INDIA’S GIMMICK

A few days ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to reconsider its decision of not coming to Pakistan for the coveted Champions Trophy.

In a letter, the Indian cricket board formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about its decision to not visit Pakistan and instead offered the regulator a compensatory amount for the loss it would likely face.

Sources said the BCCI, in a bizarre move, offered compensatory amount to the ICC and refused to reconsider its decision to play its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan on flimsy grounds.

India was bound by law to give cogent reasons for not sending its cricket team to Pakistan, sources said, adding that the ICC was supposed to take any decision after weighing the viewpoint.

The PCB could ask any other team to be part of the mega tournament if India remained unmoved, sources said.

Reports say the ICC will face $500 million loss if India miss the event. Even India will suffer $100 million loss.

ICC SEEKS EXPLANATION

Earlier, the ICC asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give reasons in writing for not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

The PCB had requested the ICC for a written copy of the Indian letter. However, the BCCI orally informed the world body of its decision about not going to Pakistan.

Sources said the ICC asked the BCCI to give reasons in writing “so that Pakistan could ask for concrete evidence” from the Indian board.