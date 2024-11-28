Pakistan rejects hybrid model for Champions Trophy, informs ICC officially

Naqvi assured that decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it rejects the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.

Sources revealed that ahead of the ICC Board Directors' meeting on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) communicated its position, confirming that Pakistan was firm on hosting the tournament and would not involve any other country in the hosting duties.

Board sources stated clearly that if the ICC had any acceptable solution to the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting so that they could come prepared and reach a final decision.

They emphasised that it was unacceptable for the Pakistani team to travel to India to play, while India refused to send its team to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, held a press conference late at night, where he assured that decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, and that Pakistan would field its best team for the event.

Meanwhile, through its media channels, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) used the political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour as security concerns to pressure Pakistan into either giving up the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy or accepting the hybrid model.

It is noteworthy that the ICC Board meeting to discuss the future of the Champions Trophy is scheduled for Friday.