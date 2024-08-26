Shaheens squad named for Bangladesh 'A' 50-over matches

Shaheens squad named for Bangladesh 'A' 50-over matches

Selectors have retained 12 players from the Shaheens’ side that featured in Top End T20 series.

ISLAMABAD (APP) — Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed the 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for the three 50-over matches series against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club, starting on Monday.

The second and third 50-over matches will take place on 28 and 30 August, respectively, the PCB said in a press release.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead the side as the selectors have retained 12 players from the Shaheens’ side that recently featured in the two 50-over and Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia.

The retentions are part of the selectors’ philosophy of providing the emerging and domestic performers consistent opportunities to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the senior side.

Apart from skipper Haris, the 12 players who have been retained from the side that toured Darwin, include: Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan.

The other two players are left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz, who featured in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, and left-hand batter Azan Awais, who represented Pakistan U19 team at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.

On their recent tour to Darwin, the Pakistan Shaheens white-ball squad led by Mohammad Haris won seven out of nine white-ball games. They beat Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh ‘A’ in the 50-over matches by four and eight wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the nine-team Top End T20 series, the Shaheens topped the table with five wins in six games before falling short in the semi-final.

Jahandad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Shaheens as he bagged 15 scalps during the white-ball leg while Usman Khan scored 222 runs. Muhammad Irfan Khan smashed a century in the Top End T20 series.

All the three 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will be day games starting at 9.30am with the toss expected to take place at 9am.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Haris said:

“It is a great opportunity for the Pakistan Shaheens players to reap quality game time in back to back white-ball series.

“The Shaheens team is in good sync as most of the players have shared the dressing room and field together on the recent tour. Being the leader of the side, I’ll look to get the best out of the team and win the series which will be a great honour for all of us while playing at home.

“As far as 50-overs cricket is concerned most of our players have diverse skills to showcase in this format and we look forward to an exciting series against a strong Bangladesh ‘A’ team.”

Bangladesh ‘A’ captain Towhid Hridoy said, “I’m honoured to lead Bangladesh ‘A’ and look forward to inspire the team to notable performances during this series. Most of our players have experienced the local conditions and have trained well in the previous two weeks.

“The Shaheens are going to come hard at us in their backyard but we will take inspiration from our batting heroics in the second four-day match where we dominated with the bat and the players will be eager to emulate the performance.”

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Mohammad Haris (captain) (wicket-keeper), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan.

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad

Towhid Hridoy (captain), Anamul Haque, Hasan Murad, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Rishad Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh ‘A’ One-day series:



26 Aug – 1st 50-over match – Islamabad Club

28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match – Islamabad Club

30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match – Islamabad Club