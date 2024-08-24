Rawalpindi Test: Bangladesh strengthens footing before tea

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 15:08:04 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh has surpassed the huge first innings score of Pakistan, courtesy hundred and fifty-run partnership between Mushfiqur Raheem and Mehidy Hassan Miraz.

Bangladesh now lead by 47 runs after scoring 495 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Mushfiqur Raheem reached 150 off 286 deliveries featuring 18 boundaries.

Raheem stood firm on 173 runs while Miraz completed his half century just before tea.

This was the first century by Raheem against Pakistan, while he scored his career's 11th century.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on day four at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.

