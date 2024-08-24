Mushfiqur's impressive knock gives Bangladesh 117-run lead over Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Mushfiqur's impressive knock gives Bangladesh 117-run lead over Pakistan

150 7th wicket partnership has come up between Mushfiqur Raheem and Mehidy Hassan Miraz

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 17:11:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An impressive performance by Mushfiqur Rahim has helped Bangladesh to build a lead of 117 runs over Pakistan on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Saturday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rahim fell short of nine runs to complete his double century as he was caught out by Mohammad Rizwan at 191.

This was the first century by Raheem against Pakistan, while he scored his career's 11th century. Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 77 runs while Shoriful Islam scored 22.

Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on day four at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.

