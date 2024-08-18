Second Test against Bangladesh relocated to Rawalpindi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relocate the second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The Test match was scheduled to be played from August 30 in Karachi National Bank Cricket Arena.

Due to the construction work at Karachi Stadium amid Champions Trophy 2025, the venue for the second Test has been shifted to Rawalpindi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PCB announced that the second Test, against Bangladesh, in Karachi would be played without spectators.

Consequently, both the Test matches would be now be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

No decision had yet been made about potential relocation of the second Test of the Pakistan-England series, scheduled for October 15 in Karachi.

Construction work at stadiums



The PCB aimed to complete the upgrades to three major stadiums—Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Stadium, and Rawalpindi's Stadium—before the Champions Trophy, set to take place from February to March next year.

The National Bank Stadium was undergoing significant renovations, including debris removal and the addition of new facilities.

Sources reported that the renovation would be carried out in phases.

The initial phase involved constructing a new five-storey building featuring dressing rooms for players.

The second phase would focus on installation of modern Teflon roofing across all enclosures.

The final phase would see the demolition of the central building, which would be replaced with a new structure.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was personally supervising the project, which had a total budget of Rs12.8 billion.

Additionally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved $7 million to support Pakistan in hosting the Champions Trophy.