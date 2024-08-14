Mohsin Naqvi approves designs for upgradation of Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi stadiums

Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the designs for the three stadiums.

LONDON (Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has given final approval to the designs for the upgradation of Qadhafi Stadium, National Bank Cricket Arena, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Currently on a tour in the UK, Naqvi visited the headquarters of the international stadium design company BDP, where officials briefed him on the stadiums' upgrade project.

According to the PCB, Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the designs for the three stadiums and praised the staff for their performance.

He granted final approval for the designs of Qadhafi Stadium, National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Naqvi emphasised that completing the stadiums within the set timeline was a significant task, but assured that the team was committed to diligently work round the clock to achieve this goal.

He also stated that the upgradation of all three stadiums would be completed before the Champions Trophy and that he was personally overseeing this mega project.