Shehbaz Sharif instructs merit-based selection in Pakistan cricket team

Cricket

PM spoke at ceremony for groundbreaking of Qaddafi Stadium's upgradation

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:20:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that merit must be ensured in the selection of the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking at a ceremony for the groundbreaking of the upgradation of Qaddafi Stadium, PM Sharif instructed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to overhaul the cricket team and ensure that selections are made based solely on merit.

He emphasised that favouritism should be disregarded in favour of talent, asserting that a revamp of the team based on merit would be a significant achievement.

He stressed that even if he himself were to recommend someone, it should be ignored if it goes against merit.

PM Sharif expressed pleasure in the steps being taken to upgrade Qaddafi Stadium.

He commended Mohsin Naqvi for taking on this project and praised his previous work as caretaker chief minister of Punjab, hoping that he would complete this project successfully as well.