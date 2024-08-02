PCB set to put its foot down over team indiscipline charges

PCB decides to further review the team grouping and players’ discipline issues

Fri, 02 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take violations of discipline by players in the recent World Cup and other series more seriously.

According to sources, the PCB has decided to further review the issues of team grouping and a lack of discipline among players in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The board will set up a committee, likely to be headed by a former captain, to review the report of head coach Gary Kirsten and manager Wahab Riaz (who had been shown the door as chief selector).

Sources said action could be taken against the players who violated discipline and promoted grouping in the team.

It should be remembered that in the world cup that was held in the USA and West Indies, there were reports of grouping in the team and alleged violation of discipline by ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi'.

According to media reports, Shaheen Shah Afridi's behaviour was not good during the world cup and team manager and chief selector Wahab Riaz ignored indiscipline.

Apart from this, there were reports that during the mega event, some players were not even on talking terms and berated one another, which spoiled the atmosphere in the dressing room and affected performance on the field.

