Naqvi announces $100,000 cash prize for each player if team wins T20 World Cup

The PCB chief spent two hours with the players to boost the morale of the team

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that each player will receive a hefty amount of $100,000 if the Green Shirts win the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in June this year.

Naqvi made the announcement during his meeting with the national players on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB chief spent two hours with the players to boost the morale of the team ahead of their departure for the tours of Ireland, England, and the T20 World Cup.

Mohsin Naqvi also hosted a luncheon for players and officials at a local hotel.

“I hope you will raise the green flag high this time. Play without any pressure and give your best in the field,” Naqvi said while meeting the players and team officials.

“The victory will be yours and defeat will be mine,” said the PCB chief.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all the players are united and Shaheen Shah Afridi will give an excellent performance in the World Cup.

He added that nation has many expectations from you and you will have to give your best in the field.

Naqvi also presented special green shirts to Muhammad Rizwan for completing 3,000 runs in T20 matches, and Nasim Shah for taking 100 wickets in T20 matches.

The Chairman PCB also assured resolving the issues of players on priority basis.

Babar Azam will lead the team which will embark on the Ireland and England tours on May 7 to prepare for T20 World Cup.

It may be noted that a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced after the first match against England on May 22.

The series against Ireland will be played from May 10 to 14 and against England from May 22 to 30.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be a 20-team event, will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29.