Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf make comeback as PCB names 18-man team for tour to Ireland, England

Cricket Cricket Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf make comeback as PCB names 18-man team for tour to Ireland, England

Babar Azam will lead the team which will embark upon mission to prepare for T20 World Cup on May 7

Selectors Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and Bilal Afzal announced the team

Spinner Usama Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan have been omitted

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 12:07:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee on Thursday announced and 18member national squad for tours of Ireland and England.

Babar Azam will lead the team which will embark upon the mission to prepare for T20 World Cup on May 7.

Selectors Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and Bilal Afzal announced the team in a press conference at the PCB headquarter in Gaddafi Stadium.

Seasoned pacers Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf have made comeback into the squad which includes Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub.

Spinner Usama Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan, who were in the 17-man squad for the recent home series against New Zealand, have been omitted.

Wahab Riaz said that Haris, Azam and Rizwan have improved and expressed the hope that they would be available for the Ireland series as well.

It may be noted that a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced after the first match against England on May 22.

The series against Ireland will be played from May 10 to 14 and against England from May 22 to 30.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be a 20-team event, will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

