For Iftikhar and Naseem World Cup is the target

Cricket Cricket For Iftikhar and Naseem World Cup is the target

Iftikhar said Babar Azam the best batsman in the world while Naseem wants to lead team to victory

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 14:22:28 PKT

(Web Desk) – Middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah said on Saturday that their target is to win the T20 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies next month.

Talking to media during the national team's practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Iftikhar said that Pakistan can win the World Cup. “Our target is neither India nor Canada; our target is to win the World Cup,” he sounded upbeat.

Iftikhar said he could not perform well in a match for which he was criticised. He was told that he was unable to hit sixes, he added.

The hard-hitting batsman said every player has to perform according to a team plan. “We have to do what the management plans,” he continued.

Iftikhar was all prise for skipper Babar Azam. “He is the best batsman in the world. He bats according to the situation.”

Speedster Naseem Shah said he wished to perform in every match in the World Cup and lead the team to victory.

Regarding return of Mohammad Amir, he said he is a seasoned player. He has been playing in league cricket abroad since long and his experience would help the team. His return has strengthened the team, Naseem stated.

About his fitness, he said that has no problems. “I am fully fit. I have been practicing to hit sixes so that I could help the team with the bat if need be.”