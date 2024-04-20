Dubai storm: Misbah, other former cricketers stranded at airport for three days

Former cricketers were enroute to United States

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Four Pakistani cricketers including former captain Misbah ul Haq remained stranded at Dubai airport for three days as the gulf country was severely hit by rains and storm.

Former Pakistani skipper Misbah ul Haq, former all-rounder Abdul Razaq, former pacer Umar Gull and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal got stuck at Dubai airport when they were enroute to United States.

“It’s been 30 hours now and for most people it’s more than three days waiting for their flights,” former skipper Misbah ul Haq wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to media reports, it was the highest rainfall since records began in 1949, before the formation of the UAE in 1971.

The cricketers finally managed to reach United States after a long and hectic journey on Friday night.

The former cricketers will attend a reception in their honour in Houston, USA.

A reception has been organised in Houston in the honour of winning team that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2009.