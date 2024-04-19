Emirates suspends flights transiting through Dubai after storm

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 11:28:13 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is suspending check-in for all customers with onward connections through the city, it said on Friday, three days after a record storm swept the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, said the flights with onward connections would be suspended until 2359 GMT on April 19 but customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual.

The suspension showed the airline and its hub, Dubai International Airport, were still struggling to clear a backlog of flights after the UAE saw its heaviest rains in the 75 years records have been kept, bringing much of the country to a standstill for two days and causing significant damage.

The airport has faced flight diversions, delays and cancellations after the storm flooded taxiways.

Thousands of passengers had been affected by the flight cancellations this week, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told local radio station Dubai Eye on Friday.

Dubai Airports Chief Operating Officer Majed Al Joker said on Thursday Dubai International Airport would resume normal operations within 24 hours and signalled a return to full capacity and regular schedule, state news agency WAM reported.

The storm, which hit neighbouring Oman on Sunday, pounded the UAE on Tuesday, with 20 reported dead in Oman and one in the UAE.

Vehicles, including buses, were abandoned on streets. On Thursday, some cars could still be seen submerged in water and in Abu Dhabi, some supermarkets and restaurants faced product shortages, unable to receive deliveries from Dubai.

While roads were relatively clearer on Friday, disruptions remained.