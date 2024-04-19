Pakistan to take on New Zealand in second T20I on Saturday

A day earlier, the first T20I was rained off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The second match of the five-match T20 international series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday (April 20).

The match will start at 7:30 pm.

A day earlier, the first T20I was rained off in Rawalpindi. There was cloud cover throughout the day with a light drizzle falling.

However, during the three-hour window from around 5pm to 8pm, the light showers stayed away. This allowed the ground staff to prepare the ground and hand it over to the umpires, enabling the toss to take place half an hour late.

Pakistan not only used the pre-toss opportunity for warm-ups, but they also announced the awarding of T20I caps to Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan. At the toss, New Zealand announced Tim Robinson as their T20I debutant.

However, as Shaheen Shah Afridi got ready for his run-up and was about to bowl the first delivery of the match, light showers returned, forcing the players off the field.

Players returned at 10.17pm local time for a five-overs-a-side match but only two balls were possible before play halted for the final time. Shaheen Afridi’s first ball went for two leg-byes, while the second dismissed the symmetry of Robinson’s stumps. It was Shaheen’s 14th first over wicket of the career.

