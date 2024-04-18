Pakistan set to take on New Zealand in first T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan set to take on New Zealand in first T20I

This is the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 16:53:17 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in first of the five matches T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today April 18.

The toss for the series opener will take place at 7:00 pm while the match will start at 7:30pm.

The Rawalpindi venue will also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be the stage for the remaining two matches next week on Thursday and Saturday.

This is the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

Pakistan have named uncapped Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan in the 17-player squad, which also sees the return of Babar Azam as the white-ball captain.

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also back in national colours along with fast bowler Naseem Shah. Naseem last played for Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2023 before suffering shoulder injury in the match against India in Colombo that sidelined him from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and tours of Australia and New Zealand.

Azhar Mahmood, for the first time in his career, will be the head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. The former Test all-rounder has previously worked as the national side’s bowling coach from 2016-2019.

Squads:

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan

New Zealand - Michael Bracewell (captian), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Zak Foulkes.

