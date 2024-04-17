Trophy for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series unveiled

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The trophy for the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared photos of the ceremony showing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Kiwis captain Michael Bracewell posing with the trophy.

A series of five T20 International matches will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand from April 18 with the first match played on Thursday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM.

The second and third matches will also be played in the same Stadium on April 20 and 21. Fourth T20I match will be played on April 25 and the fifth T20I will be played on April 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Good matches are expected between the two countries. Pakistan will have the advantage of home ground and local spectators, but the New Zealand team is also a tough team and Pakistan will need to work hard to win the series.

