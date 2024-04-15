Rains likely to hamper Pakistan, New Zealand T20 series

The practice sessions of both the teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium are likely to be cancelled

Kiwis reached Pakistan for the T20 series on Sunday

Shaheen Afridi may miss a couple of games

LAHORE (Web Desk) - It is not a good news for cricket fans as rains are likely to affect the five-match T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The New Zealand team landed in Islamabad on Sunday to play the five-match series scheduled to begin on April 18.

The first three matches are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and the last two matches will be played on April 25 and 27 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

However, Rawalpindi is likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Office has predicted the downpour throughout the week.

The practice sessions of both the teams at the Pindi Cricket Stadium are likely to be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The development comes as several parts of country witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in recent days.

The entire Balochistan and some parts of Punjab received rains, thunderstorms and dusty winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and windstorm in various areas across Pakistan including KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan on April 18.

SHAHEEN AFRIDI TO MISS FIRST TWO MATCHES

Meanwhile, the Pakistani pacer and former captain Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss first two T20 matches against New Zealand.

Sources said Afridi wanted to get bowling rhythm after the rigorous training camp of Kakul. The pacer didn’t want to take any risk ahead of the World Cup.

However, he will join the team for the last three matches.