Balochistan schools to remain closed for two more days amid torrential rains

Secondary Education Secretary Saleh Nasir has issued a notification in this regard

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Amid torrential rains continuing for the last three days, Balochistan government has announced closure of schools in the province for two more days.

Secondary Education Secretary Saleh Nasir has issued a notification in this regard, directing authorities to shut the schools on April 15 and 16 due to rains and emergency conditions.

It may be recalled that educational institutions were to start their academic activities from today (Monday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains with stormy winds for Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibi, Loralai, Ziarat and Qalat.

The Met Office said that overcast conditions will prevail in most parts of the province.



Meanwhie, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued guidelines for publicIn view of casualties caused by rains and lightning in various parts of Balochistan.

At least eight people have so far died due to the lightening in parts of the Balochistan as heavy rains has started lashing almost all districts of the province since third day of Eid.

PDMA in a statement issued here on Sunday said, lightning usually strikes open and elevated places, urging people to take precautionary measures.

“People must avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and do not keep shiny objects under open sky. One must keep itself away from the iron objects including vehicles, poles, besides avoiding from plains, beaches and other open areas, PDMA said.

PDMA stressed that use of mobile phone game, landline phone, computer, laptop in open be also avoided. “Do not travel on motorcycle, cycle, etc. during thunderstorms, PDMA further added.