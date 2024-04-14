Kiwis reach Islamabad for T20 series

PCB officials welcomed the New Zealand team at the airport

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The New Zealand team landed in capital on Sunday to play the five-match T20 series against Pakistan.

PCB officials welcomed the New Zealand team at the airport. Later, the team was driven to hotel in tight security.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers will reach Rawalpindi after Eidul Fitr holidays today.

As per schedule, the team will practice at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, while New Zealand have opted for rest. However, both the team will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photoshoot followed by pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.

The T20I series will begin on April 18. The Kiwis will play three matches at Rawalpindi and two matches on April 25 and 27 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.