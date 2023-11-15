Has India unilaterally changed pitch for semi-final?

The ICC’s pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, reported matter to his bosses

(Web Desk) – Without seeking permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ICC World Cup 2023 host India has swapped the Wankhede Stadium pitch.

The venue is going to host the first semi-final of the quadrennial event today between India and New Zealand.

Media reported that the pitch (pitch seven) to be used for today's match has not been used in the event as its surface seems fresh. Now this pitch has been changed with another pitch (pitch six) where two games of the tournament were played between England and South Africa and India and Sri Lanka.

The host country remained unbeaten in the event which started on Oct 5 and India outclassed all of their rivals in nine group matches.

Pitch consultant's stance

The ICC’s pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, who is responsible for overseeing fair playing preparations, has been informed that pitch seven has some issues. However, the ICC representative was not given any sort of details that why pitch seven is being replaced with pitch six.

A message was also circulating on the social media in which it was claimed that the selected pitch has been replaced. The report claimed that the ICC and the BCCI officials have also received the message.

The report also quoted an email sent by Andy Atkinson to his bosses claiming without proper notice or forewarning, the pitch changes were.

“As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC [World Cup] final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board,” Atkinson wrote in an email, media reported.

“Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?” the ICC official said in the email.

Cricket fans respond

The cricket lovers have also started to object to the move, saying India may also alter the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where final match of this mega event has been scheduled on Sunday (Nov 19).