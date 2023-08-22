Pakistan lose three early wickets in first ODI against Afghanistan

Afghanistan is playing a home series

22 August,2023 03:27 pm

SRI LANKA (Web Desk) – Pakistan have lost three early wickets in the first one-day international (ODI) against Afghanistan in a three-match series.

Pakistan won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bowl on Tuesday but lost three wickets at 40.

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/G2MphaT01D — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 22, 2023

Due to the security reasons, Afghanistan, which is playing a home series, cannot organise international cricket in their homeland.

Earlier, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf met the team.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Afghanistan and Pakistan find themselves in Sri Lanka for the best part of their preparations for the tournament.

Before the Asia Cup, they have got together for their first-ever bilateral series, Hambantota and Colombo the neutral venues.

It is not clear if the Afghanistan players also had the pleasure of the ACB chairman to benefit from, but they got to Hambantota early enough.

Hashmatullah Shahidi's side has experience at the venue; just two months earlier, they played a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, losing 2-1.

They played a more recent 50-over series in Bangladesh, winning it by the same margin. It's a near-identical squad to those two tours that they have assembled in Hambantota to face Pakistan. It's a settled side, and one that's had ODI experience in these conditions. It's more than Pakistan can say.

Afghanistan might never have beaten Pakistan in this format, but they have little to fear.

The four times these sides have played ODIs - at varying degrees of development during Afghanistan's journey over the last decade - Afghanistan have shown steady improvement, and been desperately unlucky not to win their last two encounters.

Throw in Naseem Shah's T20 Asia Cup heroics, and Afghanistan's problem against Pakistan boils down less to quality and more to composure and experience in the moments that count most. As the 2-1 T20I series defeat of Pakistan in March demonstrated, they are making progress on that front, too.

Pakistan have played only a few more ODIs than their counterparts this World Cup cycle - it is their lowest tally since 1979-83 - and any patterns of form are difficult to make out. Their only ODI involvement all year has come in the form of eight matches against New Zealand at home, for all of which the visitors were hindered by unavailability to some extent or other.

That has been the story of Pakistan's opponents for much of the last four years; series wins against South Africa and Australia have come when those teams have been significantly diminished. Nine further games have been played against Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and the West Indies. But the win-loss ratio -19 victories and eight defeats - is solid, and in May, they rose to the top of the ODI rankings; they will get there again if they beat Afghanistan 3-0.

At its core, Pakistan in ODIs are surprisingly uncomplicated - a world-class top three, a gun pace bowling attack, and the still ascending star of Shadab Khan. That's about it. The middle order is unconvincing, the underbelly is weak, and bench strength, particularly in the batting department, is limited. It's a Polo-shaped side, a winning formula all around with a large gap through the middle. That makes it conspicuously incomplete, but also plenty of fun.

Pakistan have, belatedly in this cycle, tried to plug those gaps.

Agha Salman has shown flashes of ability in the middle order, while Mohammad Nawaz has gradually assumed greater importance in the ODI side. Tayyab Tahir and Abdullah Shafique offer bench strength, while Pakistan wait for Mohammad Rizwan to translate his T20 runs into ODI accumulation. While what they have might be enough to overwhelm Afghanistan, this series is as much about what follows as it is about itself, and Pakistan will try and ensure they don't spread themselves too thin for the sterner tests that will follow.

By the time Ashraf returned to Colombo, the evening rush hour was waiting to greet him. It was quite a day for the chairman, but for the players he left behind in Hambantota, the long hard grind of the season was only just about to begin.



