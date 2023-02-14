All eyes on Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi match

Cricket Cricket All eyes on Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi match

Imad Wasim says first target is to secure a place in the play-offs

14 February,2023 12:43 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The second match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) will be played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena in the southern port city.

The match will begin at 8pm local time with the toss to be held at 7:30pm. The opening match of the tournament was played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars after a spectacular opening ceremony where top-rated singers – Sahir Ali Bagga, Shae Gill, Aima Baig and Asim Azhar – enthralled the cricket fans.

Incredible bowling in the death by Lahore Qalandars’ pacers kicked off their title defence with a sensational one-run win over hosts in the opening match.

Read More: PSL-8: Fakhar, pacers power Qalandars to victory over Sultans

In a statement on Sunday, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said: “Last year, Karachi Kings were hampered with injuries, but for 2023, we have all bases covered with high-quality players who all are match-winners. The most important thing for us is to play T20 the way it should be played, which is with a positive attitude and aggressive intent”. He said his first target was to secure a place in the play-offs.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said, “There is a different challenge each year as the players with whom you share the Pakistan dressing room all year become your opponents”.

Squads

Karachi Kings

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, Jimmy Neesham.