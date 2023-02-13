PSL-8: Hosein takes better of Mirza as Qalandars score 68 in eight overs

13 February,2023 09:15 pm

MULTAN (Web Desk) – With a combination of veteran Fakhar Zaman and debutant Mirza Baig, Lahore Qalandars made a solid start in the first match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan.

In the first eight overs, Lahore Qalandars scored 50/0. Mirza Baig scored 26-ball 32 and was dismissed by Akeal Hossein. Fakhar Zaman made 18-ball 28 and was busy smoking runs.

After a scintillating display in the opening ceremony of the domestic premium tournament, Lahore Qalandars started their innings against Multan Sultans in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan.

In the first four overs, Qalandars scored 27/0. Sameen Gul conceded 12 runs in his two overs, while Akeal Hosein bowled three overs and bagged a wicket by conceding 22 runs.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against the Lahore Qalandars in the first match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan on Monday.

A star-studded ceremony marked the beginning of the PSL eighth edition, having breathtaking national anthem in the voice of noted singer Aima Baig.

The glitz and glamour besides fireworks captivated the audience at the Multan Cricket Stadium and have been arranged to present country's soft image the world over.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi shared his thoughts on the mega event. Mr Sethi began his speech by asking Multan fans who they thought would win today's match: Multan or Lahore. He then spoke about Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Mr Sethi said, "The PSL journey started in the UAE. Next time, we will move to Quetta, Peshawar."

Mr Sethi emphasised the importance of the premium tournament, saying, "The PSL has gifted us players like Shaheen Shah Afridi." He said all of the players were owned by the country and that "Lahore remains in his heart, and Multan is in his heart."



After Mr Sethi’s speech, singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga came to fascinate the fans with his soothing voice and sang his iconic songs including "O Rangreza." He was later joined by Ms Baig to sing their famous number, "Baazi." He also sang "Dil Ki Awaz."

Then it was all about the performance of the singers featured in this year’s anthem – Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi. Towards the end of the ceremony, a display of fireworks lit the sky.

