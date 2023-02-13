Thrilling journey of PSL Champions: A look back at seven editions

13 February,2023 11:11 am

By Abdullah Bin Shehzad



LAHORE – The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick start today (Monday) and like all the previous editions, fans are thrilled to watch their favourite cricket league on their TVs and in the ground.

We have collected the data of all seven previous editions for the revision of the fans that which team won which season and which team of PSL can win the glittery trophy of the eighth season once again.

The league was founded on Sept, 9, 2015 with five teams by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Later, Multan Sultans was also added in 2017 made a huge impact in the league after their impress display of cricket.

The previous season of PSL concluded on Jan 27, 2022, with Lahore Qalandars emerging as champions for the first time in the history of the T20 League. The tournament was played entirely in Pakistan, and despite Covid-19 concerns, it took place without any hindrances.

If we take a look back at all the previous champions, so far, Islamabad United is the only team to have won the tournament twice. In 2016, they won the inaugural season by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final, which was played in Dubai. They repeated their feat in 2018 by defeating the defending champions, Peshawar Zalmi, in the final. Islamabad United holds the unique record of never having lost a PSL final.

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have lost two finals and won one each. Peshawar's only triumph came in the 2017 PSL, where they beat Quetta Gladiators in the first-ever PSL final played on Pakistani soil. Quetta returned the favour two years later, winning the 2019 PSL Final against Zalmi in Karachi.

In the 2020 season, which was marred by the Covid-19 lockdown, two new teams made it to the final. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars met in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, defeated their arch-rivals to claim their first title.

The last three seasons of the PSL have witnessed three different winners, making the tournament exciting for cricket fans year after year. The PSL continues to be one of the most thrilling cricket leagues, with new champions emerging every season.

The seventh edition of PSL was special for Qalandars with young captain Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the team. Qalandars thump defending champions Sultans to clinch their maiden PSL title, making history after being the most unsuccessful to becoming the champions.

This year, the fever of PSL is on the next level as Pakistan all format captain Babar Azam has changed his side and will be leading Zalmi. Who will be winning this year is the main question as all eyes are on Babar with his prolific PSL record, he will aim for his maiden PSL trophy as a captain.

Meanwhile, Zalmi are the most successful team of PSL, winning 43 matches and Kings are the most defeated team, losing 42 matches in all editions.