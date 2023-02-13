All set for star-studded PSL8 opening ceremony in Multan today

Cricket Cricket All set for star-studded PSL8 opening ceremony in Multan today

Multan Sultans face off Lahore Qalandars to open the most anticipated tournament

13 February,2023 08:16 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The most anticipated tournament in domestic calendar, the Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition (PSL8), is all set to kick off with a glittering opening ceremony.

The cricket fans in Multan and all around the world will see spectacular performances by different artists and one of the major attractions would be the performances of the singers of the HBL PSL 8 anthem - Abdullah Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill.

The fans will also be treated to performances by the renowned music composer Sahir Ali Bagga and talented singer Aima Baig as the two add to the star-studded line-up, which will make the opening ceremony an unforgettable experience.

The ceremony will be followed by the opener between Multan Sultans, the winners of the 2021 edition and the finalists of the last, hosting title defenders Lahore Qalandars, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will also host the matches of the eighth edition of the HBL PSL, which promises to be as exciting as the last seven.

Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena will play host to the second match of the tournament when the hosts, Karachi Kings, lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi. This match and the tournament opener will begin at 2000 with the toss at 1930.

Quetta Gladiators begin their campaign in Multan on 15 February and Islamabad United play their first match of the season on 16 February in Karachi.

Action will move to northern half of the country from 26 February with Lahore and Rawalpindi hosting the latter part of the tournament. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan’s home of cricket, will host the four playoffs and the final, besides five league stage games and Rawalpindi will stage 11 matches.

The winner of the 19 March final at the Gaddafi Stadium will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of PKR120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of PKR48m.