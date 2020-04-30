PSL 7 Final: Lahore Qalandars batting against Multan Sultans

LAHORE (Dunya News) – By the end of 5th over, Lahore Qalandars are at 26 by 3 batting against Multan Sultans in the final match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) at Gaddafi stadium Lahore.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars lost some early wickets. Asif Afridi sent Fakhar Zaman (3) and Abdullah Shafique (14) back to pavilion while David Willey got the wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf (7).

Lahore Qalandars have one change for their team today replacing Phill Salt with Zeeshan Ashraf.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have included Tim David in the squad.

The two sides also faced each other head-to-head in the Qualifiers in which the defending champions barred Qalandars from chasing down a below par target.

Multan Sultans came strong today as they have remained invincible and lost just one game in their PSL 7 campaign. Clinching victory in 10 out of their 11 matches is already the most number of wins by any PSL team in a season. Sultans, having a balanced team will definitely try to get over the line in the most-awaited final match today.

For Qalandars, it has been a wonderful season with some setbacks now and then but they seem to be in good momentum as they won their last game. Qalandars managed to play today’s final on the back of exceptional all-round performance by David Wiese in the Eliminator-2 against Islamabad United.

Squads

Multans Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Amir Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Khushdil Shah,

Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

