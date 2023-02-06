Shahid Afridi strongly reacts after daughter's fake account made on Twitter

06 February,2023 02:01 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi stated on Monday that neither of his daughters are active on social media, after a Twitter account falsely claiming to belong to one of his daughters was created.

Afridi shared a screenshot of the fake account, which pretended to belong to his daughter Ansha. He tweeted that both of his daughters are not on social media and that any accounts claiming to be them are fake. Afridi also asked his followers to report the impersonating account. “Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account,” he wrote.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

Ansha recently married cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and the couple requested their guests to turn off their phones during their wedding ceremony and be fully present in the moment. A note placed at the entrance of the venue asked guests to "disconnect and be fully present in this special moment."

Shaheen also expressed disappointment after photos of his nikah were leaked on social media platforms.

The star pacer took to the Twitter to express his disappointment. Mr Afridi said despite repeated requests, their “privacy was hurt and people kept sharing it without any guilt.”