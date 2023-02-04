Shaheen Afridi not happy after photos of his nikah leaked on social media

04 February,2023 06:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday expressed disappointment after photos of his nikah were leaked on social media platforms.

The star pacer took to the Twitter to express his disappointment. Mr Afridi said that despite repeated requests, their “privacy was hurt and people kept sharing it without any guilt.”

“I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day,” he added.

The star pacer thanked everyone for the well wishes and making their special day even better and also requested everyone to remember the couple in special prayers.

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

On Friday, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got hitched with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi.

Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah ceremony at the Zakaria Mosque. According to details, the bride will join him later as the wedding festivities were still underway.

The couple’s mehndi function took place last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family arrived in Karachi two days prior to take part in the wedding events.

Many cricketing and showbiz celebrities including Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Adnan Siddiqui and skipper Babar Azam attended the Nikah ceremony.