Shaheen, Ansha nuptials seem a match made in heaven

Cricket Cricket Shaheen, Ansha nuptials seem a match made in heaven

Shaheen, Ansha nuptials seem a match made in heaven

04 February,2023 03:10 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi.

Some elegant yet simple arrangements were made for the event but there were also some special things about it. Firstly, one distinctive thing about the event was that Na’ats were played in the event instead of playing the songs. Another thing about the event was that all the guests wore traditional dresses. Shaheen opted for a white Shalwar Kurta along with light gray Sherwani while all Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, wore Sherwanis and Shalwar Kurtas.

Along with Babar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and others attended their team mate’s wedding. Former ISPR DG Asim Saleem Bajwa and Cricket GM Wasim Khan also attending the event. Actor Adnan Siddiqui was also spotted in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, the uniqueness of the event does not end here. The newly-wedded couple shared a message for the attendees at the entrance which read, “The bride and groom cordially request you all to join them in Unplugged Ceremony. Let’s disconnect and be fully present in this special moment.” The couple also demanded the attendees to turn off their mobile phones and “enjoy this special moment with us”.

Shahid Afridi shared a picture of his daughter Ansha with her husband Shaheen on Twitter and wrote a loved-up note. In the picture, Shaheen can be seen kissing Ansha on her forehead while her face is not visible and covered with a pink embellished shawl.

However, a picture of the couple is widely shared on social media in which the face of the bride can be seen. While some of the social media users are also saying that the picture is fake. In this picture, Shaheen and Ansha can be seen sitting together. Ansha is wearing a beautiful embroidered pink dress with her hair kept open with some light jewellery.

Meanwhile, the function was a star-studded affair and the former cricketer Afridi, who hosted the event on seaside, entertained his guests with lavish food. In starters – the guests were served with Fresh Juice, Hummus with Pita and Dynamite Shrimp. While in the main course – a variety of Pakistani and Continental cuisine was served which include, Chicken Chargha, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Mutton Chops, Chicken Schwan and many more items. Lastly – Gulab Jamun, Jalebi and Pan Masala, tea stall with Kashmiri Chai were available in the dessert section and variety of fruits were also available.

The nikah was solemnised by Maulana Abdul Sattar at the Zakaria Mosque. The pictures and video of the ceremony was also shared on media.

Shaheen’s brother Shan Afridi also shared the pictures of the groom with his father and family.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also took to Twitter to congratulate his team’s key bowler. “May your hearts beat as one, Congratulations dearest @iShaheenAfridi,” he wrote.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi also congratulated Shaheen and Afridi. “Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi on your nikah to Ansha daughter of @SAfridiOfficial. May you have a very long and happy married life, actually forever. Ameen.”

The news regarding Shaheen and Ansha’s nuptials has been making headlines for several months now. Shahid previously confirmed that the intimate ceremony will take place in Karachi. Rukhsati, he added, will be held at a later date.