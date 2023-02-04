Shahid Afridi shares picture of daughter, Shaheen

Shahid Afridi shares picture of daughter, Shaheen

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi has shared a picture of his daughter Ansha with her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Twitter and wrote a loved up note.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi shared a picture in which Shaheen can be seen kissing Ansha on her forehead while her face is not visible and covered with a pink embellished shawl. “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them,” wrote Afridi, who is also affectionately known as Lala.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023

In another picture, Shaheen and Lala can be seen posing with the Pakistani cricketers. Captain Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah can be seen in the picture.

On Friday, Shaheen tied the knot with the former all-rounder’s daughter. The event was attended by many cricketers and notable personalities. Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah ceremony at the Zakaria Mosque. Pictures and videos of the event are widely shared on social media.