NEW DELHI (ONLINE) - World legend and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Head Coach Brian Lara has recently said that Afghanistan’s superstar Rashid Khan ‘is not a much of a wicket-taker’.

"I have a great respect for Rashid Khan but I believe we have the right combination. Rashid Khan was someone who opposition teams decided to defend against, he was not much of a wicket-taker," Lara said to Star Sports after SRH’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

"Yes (economy of) 5.5-6 runs per over is great but I think when you have a guy like Washington Sundar spinning the ball into the left-handers in the first six overs, He is an asset. Suchith has come in as his replacement due to injury and he is an asset as well.

"We have gone in with four fast bowlers every single game so far. Of course, the pitches may change, they may have less grass later on. We have Shreyas Gopal as well, though he hasn’t had a game so far. He is also someone who has a hat-trick in the IPL. I still think we have a lot in the reserves to show the IPL and I am not too worried. All respect to Rashid Khan, if he was a member of this team, I think we might have been 7 out of 7, I don’t know," Lara added.