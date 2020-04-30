Bangladesh opt to bat in first Afghan T20I

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first T20 international

DHAKA, (AFP) - Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Bangladesh handed opening batsman Munim Shahriar a T20 debut for the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh team comprises of Liton Das (w), Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan team contains Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi.